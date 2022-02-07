Investor Confidence Inclines As Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Shares Gain $0.12

In the last trading session, 3.22 million Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at $0.12 or 5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $284.69M. RMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -817.43% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 19.72% up since then. When we look at Romeo Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.40 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.27%, with the 5-day performance at 15.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -37.54% down.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Romeo Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.17% over the past 6 months, a 101.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Romeo Power Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -128.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Romeo Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 801.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Romeo Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.70%.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.02% of Romeo Power Inc. shares while 31.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.86%. There are 31.18% institutions holding the Romeo Power Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 8.6 million RMO shares worth $42.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 7.56 million shares worth $37.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.04 million shares estimated at $21.87 million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $12.67 million.