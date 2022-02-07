IMPP Stock: More Upside For Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)?

In the last trading session, 3.74 million Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.76 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -992.11% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 47.37% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -65.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.49%, with the 5-day performance at -65.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -63.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Imperial Petroleum Inc. earnings to increase by 121.60%.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.62% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares while 8.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.57%.