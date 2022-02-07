Home  »  Business   »  Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Stock: Perform...

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.69 changing hands around $0.32 or 7.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.50M. IMMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.07% off its 52-week high of $8.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 39.23% up since then. When we look at Immix Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.27 million.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Instantly IMMX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.10 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 7.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.75%, with the 5-day performance at 12.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is -35.26% down.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Immix Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.00%.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.66% of Immix Biopharma Inc. shares while 9.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.62%. There are 9.57% institutions holding the Immix Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Eidelman Virant Capital the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 29856.0 IMMX shares worth $0.11 million.

PVG Asset Management Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 20000.0 shares worth $71200.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

