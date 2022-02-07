Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HUT Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 10.71 million Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $6.49 changed hands at $0.71 or 12.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.31B. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.32% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 51.46% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.51 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.70 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 12.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.32%, with the 5-day performance at 17.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -8.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Mining Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.63% over the past 6 months, a 833.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to increase by 759.30%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 20.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.84%. There are 20.42% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million HUT shares worth $26.51 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 2.8 million shares worth $23.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $71.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $14.77 million.