Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $4.03 changed hands at $0.21 or 5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.96M. HLBZâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -939.21% off its 52-week high of $41.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 30.52% up since then. When we look at Helbiz Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 741.73K.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Instantly HLBZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.08 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 5.50% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.59%, with the 5-day performance at 27.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is -26.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Helbiz Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Helbiz Inc. earnings to decrease by -212.00%.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.48% of Helbiz Inc. shares while 1.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.47%. There are 1.31% institutions holding the Helbiz Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 32903.0 HLBZ shares worth $0.42 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 16277.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4659.0 shares estimated at $47568.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.