Groupon Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -65.36% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $22.98 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $698.13M. GRPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.51% off its 52-week high of $64.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.00, which suggests the last value was 17.32% up since then. When we look at Groupon Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Groupon Inc. (GRPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GRPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Groupon Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.15 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.78%, with the 5-day performance at -15.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is -9.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRPN’s forecast low is $23.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Groupon Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.93% over the past 6 months, a 156.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Groupon Inc. will fall -62.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 112.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $223.28 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Groupon Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $243.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $343.05 million and $263.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Groupon Inc. earnings to increase by 162.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.90% per year.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.60% of Groupon Inc. shares while 68.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.49%. There are 68.60% institutions holding the Groupon Inc. stock share, with Par Capital Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million GRPN shares worth $63.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 2.31 million shares worth $52.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $17.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $16.03 million.