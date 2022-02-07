Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Shares Declined By -13.24% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.65M. GPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -510.53% off its 52-week high of $1.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2080 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.41%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -13.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Great Panther Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Great Panther Mining Limited earnings to increase by 100.30%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares while 13.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.57%. There are 13.55% institutions holding the Great Panther Mining Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 20.26 million GPL shares worth $9.32 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.26% or 10.05 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 18.34 million shares estimated at $8.44 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 7.31 million shares worth around $3.23 million.