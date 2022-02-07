Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.99 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.17 changed hands at $0.27 or 4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29B. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -308.1% off its 52-week high of $25.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.34, which suggests the last value was 13.45% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.09 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.82%, with the 5-day performance at 4.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -12.98% down.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $78.04 million.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.63% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 45.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.02%. There are 45.84% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 18.05 million GENI shares worth $336.74 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 16.7 million shares worth $311.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. With 7.1 million shares estimated at $131.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $66.0 million.