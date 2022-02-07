Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.30 changing hands around $0.88 or 3.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.87B. FLYW’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.86% off its 52-week high of $57.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.85, which suggests the last value was 12.19% up since then. When we look at Flywire Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.84 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.96%, with the 5-day performance at 4.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is -16.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.44 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Flywire Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $53.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Flywire Corporation earnings to increase by 44.80%.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Flywire Corporation shares while 90.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.81%. There are 90.41% institutions holding the Flywire Corporation stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.76% of the shares, roughly 16.54 million FLYW shares worth $725.11 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 10.64 million shares worth $466.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $43.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $26.58 million.