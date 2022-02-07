Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.23 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.22B. FLEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.25% off its 52-week high of $20.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.46, which suggests the last value was 10.27% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 million.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.15 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.11%, with the 5-day performance at 6.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is -4.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flex Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.26% over the past 6 months, a 19.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.6 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.7 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Flex Ltd. earnings to increase by 604.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.45% per year.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Flex Ltd. shares while 99.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.69%. There are 99.97% institutions holding the Flex Ltd. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 57.38 million FLEX shares worth $1.01 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.28% or 48.4 million shares worth $855.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 18.02 million shares estimated at $318.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.52% of the shares, roughly 16.56 million shares worth around $292.7 million.