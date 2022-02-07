First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.37 changing hands around $0.49 or 4.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.54B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.94% off its 52-week high of $20.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.29, which suggests the last value was 10.41% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.57 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.07%, with the 5-day performance at 3.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -7.06% down.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.46% over the past 6 months, a -44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.08%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.67% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares while 32.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.98%. There are 32.88% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 26.11 million AG shares worth $295.09 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 8.56 million shares worth $96.73 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 13.03 million shares estimated at $147.25 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.35% of the shares, roughly 11.17 million shares worth around $126.24 million.