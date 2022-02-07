Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -333.6% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 2.29 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.69 changed hands at $0.53 or 16.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $546.78M. EVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -249.59% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.81, which suggests the last value was 23.85% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 464.79K.

Analysts gave the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVLV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.84 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 16.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.26%, with the 5-day performance at 24.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is -16.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVLV’s forecast low is $10.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -333.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.07 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.90%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.72% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 45.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.70%. There are 45.95% institutions holding the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 13.3 million EVLV shares worth $79.78 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.43% or 3.5 million shares worth $21.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $4.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.49 million.