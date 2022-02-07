Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $272.35M. ELMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -466.67% off its 52-week high of $12.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 2.19% up since then. When we look at Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 663.72K.

Analysts gave the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ELMS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) trade information

Instantly ELMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -53.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.64 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.57%, with the 5-day performance at -53.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) is -65.14% down.

ELMS Dividends

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.19% of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. shares while 15.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.47%. There are 15.33% institutions holding the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.36% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million ELMS shares worth $21.59 million.

Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 2.46 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $5.74 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $6.74 million.