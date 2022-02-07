E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.8 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.01M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -10690.67% off its 52-week high of $80.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 5.33% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8783 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.09%, with the 5-day performance at 2.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -45.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 32.90%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 23985.0 EJH shares worth $63320.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 21731.0 shares worth $57369.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.