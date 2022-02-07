D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $85.25 changing hands around $1.23 or 1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.25B. DHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.56% off its 52-week high of $110.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.57, which suggests the last value was 14.87% up since then. When we look at D.R. Horton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Analysts gave the D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended DHI as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. D.R. Horton Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.79.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

Instantly DHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 91.15 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.53%, with the 5-day performance at -2.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is -18.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DHI’s forecast low is $103.00 with $151.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.82% for it to hit the projected low.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the D.R. Horton Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.28% over the past 6 months, a 30.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for D.R. Horton Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.71 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that D.R. Horton Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.85 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.00%. The 2022 estimates are for D.R. Horton Inc. earnings to increase by 78.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.95% per year.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25. The 1.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 1.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.10 per year.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.21% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares while 83.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.90%. There are 83.41% institutions holding the D.R. Horton Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.71% of the shares, roughly 34.58 million DHI shares worth $2.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 34.09 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.44 million shares estimated at $792.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 9.11 million shares worth around $765.02 million.