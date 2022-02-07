CYRN Stock: More Upside For Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN)?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.52M. CYRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -595.65% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 8.7% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyren Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2630 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.02%, with the 5-day performance at 7.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -26.54% down.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.44 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.45% of Cyren Ltd. shares while 60.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.71%. There are 60.24% institutions holding the Cyren Ltd. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 59.94% of the shares, roughly 32.21 million CYRN shares worth $20.13 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.51% or 8.33 million shares worth $5.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 13132.0 shares estimated at $5037.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.