Could Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 3.27 million Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $89.33 changed hands at $0.84 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.94B. NVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -271.3% off its 52-week high of $331.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.38, which suggests the last value was 25.69% up since then. When we look at Novavax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.25 million.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 98.82 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.56%, with the 5-day performance at 7.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -27.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.96% over the past 6 months, a -67.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novavax Inc. will rise 85.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 189.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $453.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Novavax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $778.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $279.66 million and $233.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 232.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Novavax Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Novavax Inc. shares while 50.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.51%. There are 50.22% institutions holding the Novavax Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.99% of the shares, roughly 6.8 million NVAX shares worth $1.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 4.93 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.1 million shares estimated at $435.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $385.15 million.