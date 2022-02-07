Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Stock Could Make A -210.97% Loss

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.11 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82B. CANO’s last price was a discount, traded about -169.56% off its 52-week high of $16.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 21.44% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Analysts gave the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CANO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cano Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.18 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.43%, with the 5-day performance at 16.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is -29.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CANO’s forecast low is $8.50 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -210.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $522.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cano Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $606.42 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cano Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -363.80%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.95% of Cano Health Inc. shares while 84.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.37%. There are 84.88% institutions holding the Cano Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.91% of the shares, roughly 35.92 million CANO shares worth $455.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 12.06 million shares worth $152.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.31 million shares estimated at $69.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.31% of the shares, roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $75.82 million.