Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Shares Are Down -34.58% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 8.84 million Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.03M. CEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -766.07% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 41.07% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 36.45 million.
Analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information
Instantly CEI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -33.80% down.
CEI Dividends
Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Camber Energy Inc. shares while 3.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.40%. There are 3.37% institutions holding the Camber Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million CEI shares worth $19.42 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 0.53 million shares worth $2.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $13.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $5.19 million.