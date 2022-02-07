BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NILE Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.01 changing hands around $0.1 or 10.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.90M. NILE’s current price is a discount, trading about -691.09% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 27.72% up since then. When we look at BitNile Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.
Analysts gave the BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NILE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BitNile Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.
BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information
Instantly NILE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.53%, with the 5-day performance at 10.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) is -22.88% down.
BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BitNile Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $15.4 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.50%. The 2022 estimates are for BitNile Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 83.80%.
NILE Dividends
BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 19.
BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.72% of BitNile Holdings Inc. shares while 7.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.44%. There are 7.54% institutions holding the BitNile Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.55% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million NILE shares worth $5.24 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 1.02 million shares worth $2.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $3.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $1.67 million.