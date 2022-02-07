Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 6.26 million Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.95M. BNGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -636.62% off its 52-week high of $15.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 15.02% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.96 million.

Analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BNGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.44 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.76%, with the 5-day performance at 9.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -24.20% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNGO’s forecast low is $6.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -557.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -181.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bionano Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.30% over the past 6 months, a 35.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 80.20%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders