Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 10.58% Incline

In the last trading session, 2.71 million Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.39 changed hands at $0.42 or 10.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.83M. BFRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.26% off its 52-week high of $14.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 48.75% up since then. When we look at Biofrontera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 17.88 million.

Analysts gave the Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.64 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 10.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.62%, with the 5-day performance at 44.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -25.09% down.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Biofrontera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.96 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Biofrontera Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.97% of Biofrontera Inc. shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.24%.