Home  »  Business   »  Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Is Becoming An Int...

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 10.58% Incline

In the last trading session, 2.71 million Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.39 changed hands at $0.42 or 10.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.83M. BFRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.26% off its 52-week high of $14.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 48.75% up since then. When we look at Biofrontera Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 17.88 million.

Analysts gave the Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.64 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 10.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.62%, with the 5-day performance at 44.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -25.09% down.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Biofrontera Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.96 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Biofrontera Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.97% of Biofrontera Inc. shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.24%.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam