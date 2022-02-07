Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s per share price at $18.14 changed hands at -$0.67 or -3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $414.68M. BGFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.24% off its 52-week high of $46.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.50, which suggests the last value was 42.12% up since then. When we look at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BGFV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.20 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.58%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is -4.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGFV’s forecast low is $23.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.79% over the past 6 months, a 93.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will fall -26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $269.49 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $245.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $290.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings to increase by 546.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.54% per year.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 5.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.68 per year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.53% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares while 62.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.21%. There are 62.82% institutions holding the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million BGFV shares worth $32.95 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 1.1 million shares worth $25.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $13.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $13.99 million.