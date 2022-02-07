Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 6.64 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at $0.38 or 9.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1073.21% off its 52-week high of $50.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 23.56% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.06 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.06.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.76 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 9.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.12%, with the 5-day performance at 19.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -30.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKKT’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.6 million.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.00% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 31.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.66%. There are 31.14% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.11% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million BKKT shares worth $35.32 million.

Azora Capital LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 1.73 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $16.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $10.35 million.