Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 2.85 million Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.79 changing hands around $1.2 or 4.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.33B. BKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.2% off its 52-week high of $28.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.75, which suggests the last value was 32.53% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.60 million.

Analysts gave the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BKR as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.89 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.52%, with the 5-day performance at -2.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 3.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKR’s forecast low is $25.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.48% over the past 6 months, a 107.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baker Hughes Company will rise 500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.5 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.5 billion and $4.78 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to increase by 2200.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.90% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.17% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 97.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.57%. There are 97.18% institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with General Electric Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 25.83% of the shares, roughly 214.03 million BKR shares worth $5.29 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.21% or 101.2 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 45.91 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 5.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 5.42% of the shares, roughly 44.9 million shares worth around $1.13 billion.