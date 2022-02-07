Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 5.12 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.98 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.56B. ARVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -653.27% off its 52-week high of $29.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 26.88% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.83 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.36%, with the 5-day performance at 25.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -43.06% down.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Arrival earnings to decrease by -73.00%.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.43% of Arrival shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.48%. There are 7.83% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 15.53 million ARVL shares worth $204.28 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.00% or 12.66 million shares worth $166.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 10.73 million shares estimated at $100.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 6.38 million shares worth around $83.95 million.