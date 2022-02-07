Are ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 7.67 million ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.45 changing hands around $3.03 or 5.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.22B. ON’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.87% off its 52-week high of $71.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.01, which suggests the last value was 43.74% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.36 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 5.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.46%, with the 5-day performance at 6.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is -14.83% down.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.81% over the past 6 months, a 229.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ON Semiconductor Corporation will rise 165.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 131.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.79 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that ON Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2022 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 55.45% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares while 98.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.09%. There are 98.91% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 41.3 million ON shares worth $1.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.50% or 40.95 million shares worth $1.87 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 12.16 million shares estimated at $556.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $463.47 million.