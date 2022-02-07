AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.2 million AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.96 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $286.76M. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1234.46% off its 52-week high of $39.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 11.49% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.
Analysts gave the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APPH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.
AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information
Instantly APPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.91%, with the 5-day performance at -12.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -22.11% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -372.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.84% for it to hit the projected low.
AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AppHarvest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $6.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 174.00%.
The 2022 estimates are for AppHarvest Inc. earnings to increase by 38.90%.
APPH Dividends
AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 27 and January 31.
AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.28% of AppHarvest Inc. shares while 43.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.80%. There are 43.93% institutions holding the AppHarvest Inc. stock share, with Inclusive Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 8.8 million APPH shares worth $57.37 million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.64% or 5.68 million shares worth $37.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $11.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $9.71 million.