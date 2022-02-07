Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) : Investors Should Not Dump AR Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.36 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.63 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.56B. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.79% off its 52-week high of $22.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.24, which suggests the last value was 64.91% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.89 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.03 on Friday, 02/04/22 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.66%, with the 5-day performance at 6.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 20.90% up.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.74% over the past 6 months, a 373.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise 2,833.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -319.20%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.27% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 77.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.55%. There are 77.67% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 26.08 million AR shares worth $490.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 25.81 million shares worth $485.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.57 million shares estimated at $142.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 6.66 million shares worth around $125.32 million.