agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.13 million agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.90 changed hands at $1.16 or 6.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.90B. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.45% off its 52-week high of $44.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.36, which suggests the last value was 19.78% up since then. When we look at agilon health inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.
agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information
Instantly AGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.01 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.70%, with the 5-day performance at 16.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -27.03% down.
agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $453.42 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that agilon health inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $597.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.60%.
The 2022 estimates are for agilon health inc. earnings to increase by 44.80%.
AGL Dividends
agilon health inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.
agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of agilon health inc. shares while 85.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.71%. There are 85.48% institutions holding the agilon health inc. stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 52.32% of the shares, roughly 205.95 million AGL shares worth $5.4 billion.
Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.06% or 31.74 million shares worth $831.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 13.11 million shares estimated at $343.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 11.55 million shares worth around $254.07 million.