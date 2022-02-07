Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 13.53 million Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $62.75 changed hands at $5.26 or 9.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.06B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.51% off its 52-week high of $176.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 25.9% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.40 million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.87 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 9.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.60%, with the 5-day performance at 5.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -21.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $55.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.58% over the past 6 months, a 3.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc. will rise 28.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $332.66 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $324.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204.04 million and $198.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -208.70%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.22% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares while 70.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.73%. There are 70.08% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.84% of the shares, roughly 16.31 million AFRM shares worth $1.64 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 14.46 million shares worth $1.72 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 7.81 million shares estimated at $989.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $640.06 million.