1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $16.00 changed hands at $0.55 or 3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $929.60M. FLWS’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.62% off its 52-week high of $38.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.70, which suggests the last value was 14.38% up since then. When we look at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 931.01K.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information
Instantly FLWS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.22 on Friday, 02/04/22 added 3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.54%, with the 5-day performance at -5.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is -33.72% down.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.38% over the past 6 months, a -47.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. will rise 4.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $975.72 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $513.73 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.50%. The 2022 estimates are for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. earnings to increase by 100.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.
FLWS Dividends
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.43% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares while 80.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.98%. There are 80.39% institutions holding the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.31% of the shares, roughly 6.03 million FLWS shares worth $183.88 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 2.92 million shares worth $89.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $58.67 million under it, the former controlled 5.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $28.43 million.