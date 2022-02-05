Home  »  Business   »  Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Jumps 1.81 Percent, But More...

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Jumps 1.81 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at $0.04 or 1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.31M. That closing price of XOSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -550.22% from its 52-week high price of $14.63 and is indicating a premium of 14.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 825.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days XOS remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Xos Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -28.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.17% in past 5-day. Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) showed a performance of -16.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.84 million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -522.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.0% for stockâ€™s current value.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.58% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 8.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.32% institutions for Xos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at XOS for having 2.37 million shares of worth $10.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DSAM Partners (London) Ltd, which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.57 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.03 million shares of worth $9.42 million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of companyâ€™s stock.

