With 9.2% From The Low, Is Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.65 trading at -$0.99 or -5.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $543.52M. That closing price of LQDT’s stock is at a discount of -91.69% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.2% from its 52-week low price of $14.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 219.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.95%, in the last five days LQDT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $15.65 price level, adding 19.37% to its value on the day. Liquidity Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.43% in past 5-day. Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) showed a performance of -25.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.74% for stock’s current value.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.33 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $55.89 million and $61.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.80% while estimating it to be 0.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.40% during past 5 years.

LQDT Dividends

Liquidity Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.24% institutions for Liquidity Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LQDT for having 3.97 million shares of worth $85.87 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.19 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.8 million shares of worth $39.74 million or 5.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.78 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.