With 28.21% Distance From Low, Is Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at $0.01 or 4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.11M. That closing price of DUO’s stock is at a discount of -2412.82% from its 52-week high price of $9.80 and is indicating a premium of 28.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 864.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.00%, in the last five days DUO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 16.13% to its value on the day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -16.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.44% in past 5-day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) showed a performance of 1.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3169.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3169.23% for stock’s current value.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -242.86% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 24 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.64% institutions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace Asia Ltd is the top institutional holder at DUO for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 64096.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71146.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11938.0 shares of worth $12773.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9226.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9871.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.