Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Could Shrink By -34.76% Or More

In last trading session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.38 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of VVNT’s stock is at a discount of -214.89% from its 52-week high price of $20.09 and is indicating a premium of 5.17% from its 52-week low price of $6.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 582.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days VVNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $6.38 price level, adding 12.96% to its value on the day. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.85% in past 5-day. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) showed a performance of -27.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.66 million shares which calculate 3.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -260.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.41% for stock’s current value.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vivint Smart Home Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.08% while that of industry is 25.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $373.89 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $380.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $332.54 million and $340.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.40% while estimating it to be 11.90% for the next quarter.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.49% institutions for Vivint Smart Home Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at VVNT for having 117.37 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 56.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 25.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $237.77 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.15 million shares of worth $19.5 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.