Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) At $5.20: What To Do?

In last trading session, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at $0.23 or 4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $458.21M. That closing price of VFF’s stock is at a discount of -290.77% from its 52-week high price of $20.32 and is indicating a premium of 12.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.63%, in the last five days VFF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 4.41% to its value on the day. Village Farms International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.11% in past 5-day. Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) showed a performance of -16.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.68 million shares which calculate 7.84 days to cover the short interests.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Village Farms International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -157.89% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.31 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.42% institutions for Village Farms International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at VFF for having 4.55 million shares of worth $37.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 4.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.15 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.41 million shares of worth $33.39 million or 5.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.15 million in the company or a holder of 4.92% of company’s stock.