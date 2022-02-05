Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Share Price Recovers 28.46% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.97 trading at $0.63 or 19.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.70M. That closing price of VEV’s stock is at a discount of -138.04% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 28.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45500.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.01%, in the last five days VEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $3.97 price level, adding 1.98% to its value on the day. Vicinity Motor Corp.’s shares saw a change of 13.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.06% in past 5-day. Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) showed a performance of 9.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.77% institutions for Vicinity Motor Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at VEV for having 45713.0 shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Inspire Advisors, Llc, which was holding about 24429.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.