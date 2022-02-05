UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) Is Down -8.69% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.57 trading at $0.62 or 8.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $929.44M. That closing price of USER’s stock is at a discount of -111.1% from its 52-week high price of $15.98 and is indicating a premium of 40.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 544.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UserTesting Inc. (USER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.92%, in the last five days USER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $7.57 price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. UserTesting Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.94% in past 5-day. UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) showed a performance of -8.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.1% for stock’s current value.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.01 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.84% institutions for UserTesting Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.