Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Up 11.08% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0356?

In last trading session, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.03 or 7.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.03M. That closing price of TYME’s stock is at a discount of -866.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.48 and is indicating a premium of 19.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.28%, in the last five days TYME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 9.55% to its value on the day. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.08% in past 5-day. Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) showed a performance of -45.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2122.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2122.22% for stock’s current value.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.50% during past 5 years.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.25% institutions for Tyme Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TYME for having 4.84 million shares of worth $4.99 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.25 million shares of worth $3.35 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.