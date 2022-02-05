The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Adds 0.64% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.31 trading at -$0.49 or -2.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $621.43M. That closing price of MTW’s stock is at a discount of -63.66% from its 52-week high price of $28.33 and is indicating a premium of 22.07% from its 52-week low price of $13.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 289.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.75%, in the last five days MTW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $17.31 price level, adding 7.33% to its value on the day. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.64% in past 5-day. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) showed a performance of -9.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Manitowoc Company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 257.14% while that of industry is -1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -84.20% in the current quarter and calculating 150.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $516.4 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $423.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $430.3 million and $354.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.00% while estimating it to be 19.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.20% during past 5 years.

MTW Dividends

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.74% institutions for The Manitowoc Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MTW for having 3.45 million shares of worth $73.97 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.63 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $24.11 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.