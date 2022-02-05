The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) At $8.54: So What?

In last trading session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.54 trading at $0.22 or 2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55B. That closing price of LEV’s stock is at a discount of -212.76% from its 52-week high price of $26.71 and is indicating a premium of 15.69% from its 52-week low price of $7.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.64%, in the last five days LEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $8.54 price level, adding 6.05% to its value on the day. The Lion Electric Company’s shares saw a change of -14.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.15% in past 5-day. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) showed a performance of -9.44% in past 30-days.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.89% institutions for The Lion Electric Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LEV for having 2.37 million shares of worth $29.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Trust Advisors Lp, which was holding about 1.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.39 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.02 million shares of worth $28.76 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.