The 12-Month Price Target For POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Is Now $23.00.

In last trading session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.97 trading at $0.18 or 2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $608.13M. That closing price of PNT’s stock is at a discount of -159.4% from its 52-week high price of $18.08 and is indicating a premium of 39.02% from its 52-week low price of $4.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 208.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.65%, in the last five days PNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $6.97 price level, adding 5.3% to its value on the day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.63% in past 5-day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) showed a performance of 22.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -229.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.78% for stock’s current value.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.95% institutions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PNT for having 8.86 million shares of worth $68.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 2.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $7.11 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.0 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.