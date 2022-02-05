Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Currently -53.02% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.47 trading at -$0.95 or -2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.62B. That closing price of SGRY’s stock is at a discount of -53.02% from its 52-week high price of $69.58 and is indicating a premium of 23.6% from its 52-week low price of $34.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 425.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.05%, in the last five days SGRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $45.47 price level, adding 3.32% to its value on the day. Surgery Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.69% in past 5-day. Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) showed a performance of -9.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.96% for stock’s current value.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Surgery Partners Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.08% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 122.20% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $622.33 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $580.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $548.3 million and $512.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.50% while estimating it to be 13.30% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.00%.

SGRY Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.74% institutions for Surgery Partners Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SGRY for having 49.06 million shares of worth $2.08 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 54.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $314.37 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $92.1 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.02 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.