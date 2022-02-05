Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Dropped -30.89% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.88 trading at $0.95 or 11.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $422.69M. That closing price of SDIG’s stock is at a discount of -303.04% from its 52-week high price of $35.79 and is indicating a premium of 18.24% from its 52-week low price of $7.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 618.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.98%, in the last five days SDIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $8.88 price level, adding 6.33% to its value on the day. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.32% in past 5-day. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) showed a performance of -33.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.37 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -384.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -147.75% for stock’s current value.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.11 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.37% institutions for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System is the top institutional holder at SDIG for having 1700.0 shares of worth $21845.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $10.24 million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.