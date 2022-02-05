Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Adds 3.78% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.98 trading at $0.46 or 4.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.72B. That closing price of CXM’s stock is at a discount of -141.35% from its 52-week high price of $26.50 and is indicating a premium of 12.39% from its 52-week low price of $9.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 891.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.37%, in the last five days CXM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $10.98 price level, adding 6.23% to its value on the day. Sprinklr Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.78% in past 5-day. Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) showed a performance of -26.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.38 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $134.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.80% institutions for Sprinklr Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Battery Management Corp. is the top institutional holder at CXM for having 45.2 million shares of worth $791.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 45.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 25.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 25.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $446.81 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $19.8 million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.