Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Is -5.62% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.71?

In last trading session, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.93 trading at $0.34 or 2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.50B. That closing price of SRAD’s stock is at a discount of -136.55% from its 52-week high price of $28.22 and is indicating a premium of 5.2% from its 52-week low price of $11.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 436.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.93%, in the last five days SRAD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $11.93 price level, adding 13.68% to its value on the day. Sportradar Group AG’s shares saw a change of -32.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.62% in past 5-day. Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) showed a performance of -25.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.03 million shares which calculate 4.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.88. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.4% for stock’s current value.

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $150.83 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $154.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

SRAD Dividends

Sportradar Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 95.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1,539.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.40% institutions for Sportradar Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at SRAD for having 79.54 million shares of worth $1.8 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 38.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd., which was holding about 28.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $639.9 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.05 million shares of worth $69.13 million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.