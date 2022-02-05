Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.98?

In last trading session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.98 trading at $0.21 or 5.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.71M. That closing price of SBEV’s stock is at a discount of -124.62% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 75.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.57%, in the last five days SBEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.98 price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 240.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.25% in past 5-day. Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) showed a performance of 249.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.41% institutions for Splash Beverage Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SBEV for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.