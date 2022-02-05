Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Has Reached A Distance Of 1.27% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.42 trading at -$0.01 or -0.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $405.53M. That closing price of SRG’s stock is at a discount of -155.2% from its 52-week high price of $24.04 and is indicating a premium of 1.27% from its 52-week low price of $9.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 434.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days SRG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $9.42 price level, adding 10.46% to its value on the day. Seritage Growth Properties’s shares saw a change of -29.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.99% in past 5-day. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) showed a performance of -30.68% in past 30-days.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.20% during past 5 years.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.35% institutions for Seritage Growth Properties that are currently holding shares of the company. Dalal Street, Llc is the top institutional holder at SRG for having 4.73 million shares of worth $70.19 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $21.85 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.