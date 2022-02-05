Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Has Fallen -20.60% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at $0.08 or 1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $408.87M. That closing price of RMNI’s stock is at a discount of -143.04% from its 52-week high price of $11.52 and is indicating a premium of 1.9% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 824.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days RMNI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $4.74 price level, adding 12.06% to its value on the day. Rimini Street Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) showed a performance of -15.21% in past 30-days.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rimini Street Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.96% while that of industry is -2.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 333.30% in the current quarter and calculating 138.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.31 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $87.83 million and $88.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.70% while estimating it to be 10.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

RMNI Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.07% institutions for Rimini Street Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adams Street Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at RMNI for having 23.57 million shares of worth $227.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 27.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.02 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.21 million shares of worth $22.99 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.